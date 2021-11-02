Is a Rocky Colavito worth a Roger Maris?

Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among those with ties to the Chicago White Sox on the Golden Days Era ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The list of 10 includes Jim Kaat and Ken Boyer, who had stints with the Sox. The 10 candidates for Early Baseball Era ballot includes John Donaldson, who pitched in the Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues for more than 30 years and later was ...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO