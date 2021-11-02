Is a Rocky Colavito worth a Roger Maris?

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Roger Maris, the Fargo-raised slugger who belted a record 61 home runs in 1961, is among 10 on the ballot of the Golden Days Era Committee for baseball's Hall of Fame election for the 2022 class, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Friday, Nov. 5. The...
Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among those with ties to the Chicago White Sox on the Golden Days Era ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The list of 10 includes Jim Kaat and Ken Boyer, who had stints with the Sox. The 10 candidates for Early Baseball Era ballot includes John Donaldson, who pitched in the Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues for more than 30 years and later was ...
