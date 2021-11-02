CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

St. Mary’s sweeps both races at Lynn City Cross Country Meet

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vnw5L_0ckkD4v500

LYNN ― All five Lynn high schools came together at Lynn Woods for the 2021 Lynn City Cross Country Meet, and it was the St. Mary’s Spartans who walked away with the victory in both the boys and girls races Tuesday afternoon. Over the two races, 46 runners in total ran the 3.18-mile (5-kilometer) race.

The big story on the day was the Spartans’ brother-sister duo of Kyle and Kelsey Kwiatek, who each finished first overall in their respective races.

The St. Mary’s boys were led by Kyle Kwiatek’s stellar time of 18:31, which placed him more than a minute ahead of his second-place teammate Anthony D’Itria (19:45). Jesse Moriello placed third overall (19:54), while Matt Terrien (fifth place, 21:23) and Will Potter (eighth place, 21:58) also cracked the top 10. Although their times weren’t officially counted towards the team total, the Spartans also got great finishes from Sean Osbahr (11th place, 23:08) and Jaiden Madden (14th place, 23:46).

On the girls side, St. Mary’s Kelsey Kwiatek was the top finisher with a time of 23:14. Anna Fringuelli finished in second place (25:17), while Nina Lopes finished fourth (25:48) and Gabriela Marichal finished seventh (26:49). Evelyn Griffin’s 11th-place finish (30:23) rounded out the counted times for St. Mary’s, while Julia Jo Gramolini finished 12th (30:45) and Gabriela Mogavero finished 13th (30:53).

The Lynn Tech/KIPP co-op team finished second in both races, with all five of the Tigers’ girls runners finishing inside the top 10. The group was led by Angelina Castillo’s third-place finish (25:32), while Flory Mendez-Merida placed fifth (26:29), Morgan Bourgeois finished eighth (27:13), Maria Clara Groscos finished ninth (28:49) and Kassandra Pena finished 10th (30:05). Gisell Rodriguez also put together a solid finish, placing 14th (32:32).

On the boys side for Tech, Brian Zarate finished seventh with a time of 21:56. Alan Barrios-Robles also cracked the top 10 in ninth place (22:10), while Bryton Osgood finished 13th (23:34), Edwin Gomez Ramirez finished 15th (24:11) and Anthony Perez finished 17th (24:49). Non-counting times for the Tigers came from Alberto Gerardo in 19th place (25:14) and Wesley Morales in 21st place (26:56).

Lynn Classical finished third in both races, getting two boys runners inside the top 10 in Kevin Baker (fourth place, 20:53) and Christian Gonzalez (22:23). Other solid finishes for the Rams came from Matthew Bushway in 16th place (24:40), Ricardo Beato in 23rd place (32:50) and Ori Beato in 24th place (33:01).

The Classical girls got a sixth-place finish from Mia Kebreau (26:45), while Thatiana Rodriguez finished 15th (33:33), Layarith Gonzales finished 16th (36:12), Sydney Finnigan finished 17th (38:56) and Ashley Hughes finished 18th (40:05). The lone non-counting time for the Rams came from Layibel Gonzales in 19th place (40:12).

Lynn English only fielded a squad for the boys race, with Cody Beauchamp notching a top-10 finish by coming in sixth (21:54). Elijah Phommachanh (12th place, 23:29), Brendan Bushway (18th place, 25:13) and Adam El Qanoun (20th place, 25:52) also cracked the top 20, while Storm Beauchamp finished 22nd (31:19). Despite having his time not count toward the team total, Tanvir Hague finished 25th (33:19).

The post St. Mary’s sweeps both races at Lynn City Cross Country Meet appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn, MA
Education
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lynn, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Person
St. Mary
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SpaceX mission successfully reaches International Space Station

A SpaceX mission with four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Thursday evening. The Crew Drag Spacecraft, carrying astronauts for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission, arrived at the space station at 6:32 p.m., according to NASA. After linking up to the space station’s Harmony Module, the astronauts will begin...
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy