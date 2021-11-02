St. Mary’s sweeps both races at Lynn City Cross Country Meet

LYNN ― All five Lynn high schools came together at Lynn Woods for the 2021 Lynn City Cross Country Meet, and it was the St. Mary’s Spartans who walked away with the victory in both the boys and girls races Tuesday afternoon. Over the two races, 46 runners in total ran the 3.18-mile (5-kilometer) race.

The big story on the day was the Spartans’ brother-sister duo of Kyle and Kelsey Kwiatek, who each finished first overall in their respective races.

The St. Mary’s boys were led by Kyle Kwiatek’s stellar time of 18:31, which placed him more than a minute ahead of his second-place teammate Anthony D’Itria (19:45). Jesse Moriello placed third overall (19:54), while Matt Terrien (fifth place, 21:23) and Will Potter (eighth place, 21:58) also cracked the top 10. Although their times weren’t officially counted towards the team total, the Spartans also got great finishes from Sean Osbahr (11th place, 23:08) and Jaiden Madden (14th place, 23:46).

On the girls side, St. Mary’s Kelsey Kwiatek was the top finisher with a time of 23:14. Anna Fringuelli finished in second place (25:17), while Nina Lopes finished fourth (25:48) and Gabriela Marichal finished seventh (26:49). Evelyn Griffin’s 11th-place finish (30:23) rounded out the counted times for St. Mary’s, while Julia Jo Gramolini finished 12th (30:45) and Gabriela Mogavero finished 13th (30:53).

The Lynn Tech/KIPP co-op team finished second in both races, with all five of the Tigers’ girls runners finishing inside the top 10. The group was led by Angelina Castillo’s third-place finish (25:32), while Flory Mendez-Merida placed fifth (26:29), Morgan Bourgeois finished eighth (27:13), Maria Clara Groscos finished ninth (28:49) and Kassandra Pena finished 10th (30:05). Gisell Rodriguez also put together a solid finish, placing 14th (32:32).

On the boys side for Tech, Brian Zarate finished seventh with a time of 21:56. Alan Barrios-Robles also cracked the top 10 in ninth place (22:10), while Bryton Osgood finished 13th (23:34), Edwin Gomez Ramirez finished 15th (24:11) and Anthony Perez finished 17th (24:49). Non-counting times for the Tigers came from Alberto Gerardo in 19th place (25:14) and Wesley Morales in 21st place (26:56).

Lynn Classical finished third in both races, getting two boys runners inside the top 10 in Kevin Baker (fourth place, 20:53) and Christian Gonzalez (22:23). Other solid finishes for the Rams came from Matthew Bushway in 16th place (24:40), Ricardo Beato in 23rd place (32:50) and Ori Beato in 24th place (33:01).

The Classical girls got a sixth-place finish from Mia Kebreau (26:45), while Thatiana Rodriguez finished 15th (33:33), Layarith Gonzales finished 16th (36:12), Sydney Finnigan finished 17th (38:56) and Ashley Hughes finished 18th (40:05). The lone non-counting time for the Rams came from Layibel Gonzales in 19th place (40:12).

Lynn English only fielded a squad for the boys race, with Cody Beauchamp notching a top-10 finish by coming in sixth (21:54). Elijah Phommachanh (12th place, 23:29), Brendan Bushway (18th place, 25:13) and Adam El Qanoun (20th place, 25:52) also cracked the top 20, while Storm Beauchamp finished 22nd (31:19). Despite having his time not count toward the team total, Tanvir Hague finished 25th (33:19).

