Stocks

Capital Perspectives: Electrifying action – checking in on Tesla

By J.P. Szafranski
Journal Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. shares soared 12.6% on Oct. 25, an increase in market value of around $95 billion. For context, the TOTAL market capitalization of Ford Motor Co. is currently around $70 billion. Market commentators used to point to the novelty of Tesla’s value exceeding the combined equity market values of Ford...

journalrecord.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Infrastructure#Ford Motor Co#General Motors Co#Technoking#Hertz Corp
