Yosemite National Park, CA

‘Vibrancy everywhere.’ Yosemite fall colors come with rushing waterfalls this autumn

By Carmen Kohlruss
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall colors are on full display in Yosemite National Park, making early November a great time for an autumn trip to the popular park in California. “You need to go, like now,” photographer Glenn Lee Robinson said. He described the fall colors – predominately yellows and oranges from maples...

www.sanluisobispo.com

