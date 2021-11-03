CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Texas Attorney General Tells Meta Not to Delete Information About Face Recognition System

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas launched an investigation into the biometric data collection practices of Facebook, Inc., which changed its name to Meta last week, in June...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Down,Down Left,Right
9d ago

retrumplicans really trying to create a technofacist state where they are always watching...

Reply(2)
6
Timothy McCaskey
9d ago

Yeah, we wouldn't want to take away an Unconstitutional tool of Big Brother.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
CW33

Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data on more than 1 billion people

Providence, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company, Meta. “Its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”
INTERNET
theiet.org

Meta days ahead: Facebook shuts down face-recognition system

Facebook has said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than one billion people, as the company's new Meta brand beds in. Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company Meta, said in a blog post: “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial-recognition usage in the technology’s history.
INTERNET
soyacincau.com

Meta ends facial recognition on Facebook, deletes over a billion saved faces

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced that it’s ending the social network’s Face Recognition feature, following concerns of privacy issues and potential misuse. They state that they’ll also be deleting the individual facial recognition templates of over a billion people that they’ve garnered over the years. This comes as part of Meta’s move to limit the use of facial recognition in their products.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Fast Company

Facebook does an about-face on facial recognition, now says it will delete your face data

Facebook is shutting down its long-controversial facial recognition system, which, among other things, enables automatic notifications to people pictured in photos uploaded to the social network, the company announced Tuesday. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” wrote Jérôme Pesenti,...
INTERNET
Vox

Facebook is quietly buying up the metaverse

Of the many complaints about Facebook, one comes through consistently: It’s just too big. Which is why some critics and regulators want to make it smaller by forcing Mark Zuckerberg to unwind major acquisitions, like Instagram. Zuckerberg’s response: Let’s get bigger by buying. stuff. After slowing down briefly in 2018,...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Best Life

AT&T, Verizon, and Other Phone Companies Are Getting Rid of This

From conveniently connecting us to people across the world to serving as a portable GPS device, our phones are easily one of our most vital resources. And while we all use our devices for similar purposes, many of us stick by a particular phone carrier, like Verizon or AT&T, whether for the faster internet speeds or more reliable customer service. But no matter what service you use, millions of people in the U.S. are about to be affected by a major change, as most providers are planning to get rid of one service. Read on to find out what you may be losing soon.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Deletion#Face Recognition#Republican#Office#Artificial
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Real News Network

Cops said they arrested him for turning around at a checkpoint, but the real reason is much worse

This week, PAR continues its coverage of the overt abuses of police power by examining new data that shows just how dangerous—and even deadly—systematic over-policing can be. PAR hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis break down several cases that show how police use pretextual car stops to expand their power, challenge the constitutional rights of citizens, and expand the reach of the country’s law-enforcement-industrial complex.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy