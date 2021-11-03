CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge tosses corruption charge against Henon

WHYY
WHYY
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge has dismissed a set of criminal charges against Councilmember Bobby Henon alleging he was bribed to oppose legislation calling for an audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority in 2016. The U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl made the dismissal in a written order and did not explain...

whyy.org

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHYY

Frank Nucera hate crime retrial begins in New Jersey

A mostly white jury in the Camden Federal Courthouse began to hear the government’s hate crime case against former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera Jr. He’s accused of slamming the head of a teenager in custody into a metal door jamb five years ago. In their opening argument Friday...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
WHYY

Trump attorney Lin Wood challenges ejection from Delaware court

Attorney Lin Wood was one of several lawyers who unsuccessfully challenged President Biden’s election win in courtrooms in Michigan and Wisconsin last year. He was also among those who called for Trump supporters to fight in the weeks leading up to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration said it would be immediately appeal. Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
WHYY

Juror in Henon-Dougherty corruption trial tests positive for COVID

A juror in the federal corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty tested positive for COVID Tuesday and was excused from the trial, prompting the judge to announce a one-day delay to the start of jury deliberations. The interruption comes in the sixth week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, whose decision to sit in a “whites-only” railroad car to protest discrimination led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardons’ unanimous decision to clear the Creole man’s record...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Local Union#Bribery#Defense Attorneys#Ppa#Council#Cwa
WHYY

Proposed Philly media policy called a ‘gag order.’ District says it’s ‘standard operating procedure’

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Board of Education is considering a proposal that would require all school district employees to get approval from the district’s communications office before speaking to the media. Board member Mallory Fix-Lopez called the proposal a “gag order” during a committee meeting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
WHYY

1,700 units of housing are set to vanish in the next 5 years. There’s little Philly officials can do

Consuela Estillero gets teary when she talks about leaving her apartment at the University City Townhomes. Not because she’s spent nearly 40 years of her life at the affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia, and not because she raised her two kids here, who now have grandchildren she frequently visits. Those facts certainly make the impending move harder to swallow, but Estillero gets emotional because she’s genuinely worried about finding another landlord who will accept the rental voucher coming her way, a necessity precipitated by the property owner’s decision this summer not to renew a long-running contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Trash, trash and more trash

A recent City Controller report shows that while trash piling up in Philadelphia looks like a widespread issue, your neighborhood could determine just how late garbage collection will be. City Controller REBECCA RHYNHART, who looked at data from 2009 through the pandemic, will join us to discuss how sanitation performance has declined in the last several years and was dramatically impacted by Covid-19. We’ll also talk with TERRILL HAIGLER, aka “Ya Fav Trashman”, a former sanitation worker turned activist, about what the city should do to reform cleanup policies and prevent rampant illegal dumping. He’s calling for government transparency and says communities need more anti-littering and recycling education. First, Philadelphia Streets Department Environmental Planning Director SCOTT MCGRATH will share the city’s reaction to the data, what’s happening in the sanitation department and what steps can be taken to address disparities in trash collection.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia prisons to resume limited in-person visits

The Philadelphia Prison System said it will resume some in-person visits to incarcerated people next week. The visits will begin on Monday, Nov. 15, with appointments available online beginning on Friday. Only incarcerated people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to receive visits, which will require 48 hours’ notice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy