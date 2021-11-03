CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cleo Smith found alive 3 weeks after suspected abduction from Australian campsite

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbwuX_0ckk9Km900

CANBERRA, Australia (NEXSTAR) — Police say a 4-year-old girl has been rescued and is “alive and well” more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast.

Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch says police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man has been taken into custody in an early morning raid.

“It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning the Western Australian Police Force rescued Cleo Smith,” Blanch said during a news conference. “A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnavon at about 1 a.m. They found little Cleo in one of those rooms.”

‘This has been a nightmare’: Mother of missing girl Alicia Navarro looks for answers

“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘What’s your name?’ She said, ‘My name is Cleo’,” Blanch added.

She had disappeared with her sleeping bag from her family’s tent at the Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of the family home in Carnavon, a town of 5,000 people, on Oct. 16.

She was reunited with her mother and stepfather soon after. Her mother posted on Instagram, “Our family is whole again” shortly after the police announcement.

4 takeaways from the Gabby Petito special report

“This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for … welcome home, Cleo,” Blanch said.

On Tuesday, police said that investigators had collected more than 1,765 cubic feet of trash that forensic experts and 20 officers spent two days examining.

Police didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the suspect nor what led them to the home where Cleo was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
womenworking.com

4-year-old girl who was snatched from campsite found safe 2 weeks later: "My name is Cleo"

A 4 year-old Australian girl who went missing from her campsite over two weeks ago, has been found and reunited with her parents, police said. Cleo Smith first made headlines when she was kidnapped from her sleeping bag on Oct. 16. She and her family were on a camping trip at a popular campsite 60 miles north of their hometown of Carnarvon, a small coastal town in Western Australia. When her parents woke up the morning of Oct. 17, they discovered their daughter not only missing from the tent, but missing from the campgrounds entirely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsite#Abduction#Police#Australian#Instagram#The Associated Press
Herald and News

Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her infant daughter in July. Kelsey Rose Randall, 24, of Klamath Falls was arrested Wednesday by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Randall has been charged with negligent homicide and second degree manslaughter.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t be irritated by his crying, he’s just a baby”, Mother issues plea to person who abducted her 1-year-old son

Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
sunny95.com

Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ben Goldsmith’s teenage daughter died after becoming trapped under off-road vehicle, inquest hears

The 15-year-old daughter of financier Ben Goldsmith died after losing control of her all-terrain vehicle on her family’s farm, an inquest has heard.Iris Goldsmith had been zig-zagging the off-road vehicle across a rough field in an attempt to “scare” her friend, an inquest has heard.Neither the teenager or her friend were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time and were flung from the six-seater Polaris Ranger, landing under its roof during an incident in July 2019.Taunton Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday Iris was pinned to the ground and couldn’t be freed until members of staff from Cannwood Farm, in...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy