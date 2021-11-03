CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Emily Landon Answers Your Questions About Childhood COVID-19 Vaccination

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
The Independent

Deaf father shares ‘amazing’ moment toddler daughter tried ‘interpreting’ for him for first time

A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store when...
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Stepmom awaits apology for exclusion from family event

Hi, Carolyn: My father and my stepmother have been married for 24 years. A few years ago, I traveled six hours to visit family, and my father was away for the weekend. The extended family agreed not to invite my stepmother — she’s only 10 years older than me — for our Saturday outing, but I did visit her the next day, begrudgingly.
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Woman Becomes Friends With A Penguin

A woman appeared to make friends with a penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio recently. She was dressed in black and white and joked, "could it be my penguin-like resemblance??"
KVUE

Austin doctor answers questions about pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas — Children 5 years old and older are now eligible to get the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Distribution has already begun around the U.S., but parents still have a lot of questions. Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics and Texas Children's Urgent Care, joined...
