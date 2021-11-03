Dr. Emily Landon Answers Your Questions About Childhood COVID-19 Vaccination

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO