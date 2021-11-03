CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Special meeting planned to address Bay Head flooding

By Alissa Deleo
 9 days ago
BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Environmental Commission will hold a special meeting in response to the back bay flooding which left multiple roads throughout the borough impassable this past weekend.

The meeting, which will be open to the public, will take place on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in borough hall located at 83 Bridge Ave. It will also be streamed virtually, to access the link visit www.bayheadnj.org.

Topics of discussion will be types and causes of flooding in the municipality including nuisance flooding, major flooding and catastrophic flooding.

Additional topics addressed will be flood-prone locations, a five-step action plan of flood mitigation activities, data collection and flood analysis reports. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

The Bay Head Police Department immediately responded to the flooding which began Thursday afternoon by closing Bridge Avenue in the center of town, along with portions of Osborne Avenue and Lake Avenue stated William A. Hoffman, Bay Head Chief of Police.

Streets in the borough were reopened on Friday morning, but Friday evenings heavy rainfall led to another closure which began Saturday morning at 3 a.m. lasting until Sunday afternoon. Bay Head Police officers along with The Department of Public Works assisted in placing barricades on the local streets that needed to be closed down completely said, Chief Hoffman.

“Bridge Avenue was closed down for almost 36 hours straight. That’s definitely the most flooding we’ve seen since [Hurricane] Sandy,” he said.

Councilwoman Diane Cornell stated during Monday evening’s borough council meeting, “I highly encourage everybody, especially after this past weekend, to tune in and get some information on it.”

