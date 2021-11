October 26, 2021 -- A group of sixth graders at Hilltonia Middle School worked on a memorable, interactive classroom exercise where they told the adults, in this case, a team of architects and District administrators, what 21st-century learning spaces should look like at Columbus City Schools. This classroom experience is one part of the multi-faceted Facilities Master process, community-led conversations about the future of District school buildings and facilities and what they need to look like to meet the vision of academic success and students leading the way.

