SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. The United Nations' climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was supposed to provide a global stage for Newsom to tout the state's work on climate change. But Newsom said Tuesday that the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO