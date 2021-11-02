Channel Field Check Up Series: It’s never too late to plan for corn rootworm

I’m sure a lot of readers have been experiencing rain events that seem to keep putting us out of the fields. We haven’t had any huge amounts yet, just rains here and there that keep us from cutting soybeans which we are running behind on. We have been drying soybeans to get them out of our way for wheat, but now with more rain, and more in the forecast to come, we switched gears back to corn and will push to get it all out before we switch everything back over again and try and run beans again. Our window to cut soybeans is getting narrower by the day. We need good dry days with sun to be able to get acreage done. We just haven’t been able to put too many of those days together and the days keep getting shorter and the weather keeps getting cooler, which means it’s getting to that point where nerves start to kick in.

