CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

$8.2 million beach renourishment projects begins in Collier County

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1Elp_0ckk6lEb00

NAPLES, Fla.– An $8.2 million beach renourishment project began this week on Naples Beach.

The County said Vanderbilt Beach is next in December, followed by a portion of Pelican Bay Beach early next year.

The goal is to ease erosion by raising and widening the three public beaches. The project will require a total of nearly 270,000 tons of sand.

Dump trucks will take an estimated 200 trips to a mining site northwest of Immokalee every day to pick the sand up.

The 3rd Avenue North entrance to Naples Beach serves as a staging area for dump trucks to haul in over 100,000 tons of sand through the end of the month.

Crews will be on-site Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM. Most of the beaches will remain open to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beach#The Beaches#Erosion
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy