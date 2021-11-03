$8.2 million beach renourishment projects begins in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla.– An $8.2 million beach renourishment project began this week on Naples Beach.

The County said Vanderbilt Beach is next in December, followed by a portion of Pelican Bay Beach early next year.

The goal is to ease erosion by raising and widening the three public beaches. The project will require a total of nearly 270,000 tons of sand.

Dump trucks will take an estimated 200 trips to a mining site northwest of Immokalee every day to pick the sand up.

The 3rd Avenue North entrance to Naples Beach serves as a staging area for dump trucks to haul in over 100,000 tons of sand through the end of the month.

Crews will be on-site Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM. Most of the beaches will remain open to the public.