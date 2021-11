SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E violated its probation again after being accused of starting two more wildfires, according to the judge overseeing its probation case. PG&E now has two more probation violations on its federal record after being accused of starting two more wildfires with its equipment. The Kincade Fire destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County while the Zogg Fire killed four people in Shasta County.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO