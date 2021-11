Allow me to share my story, this chapter of my life, in this wonderful book called the United States. We may all be in different chapters in our lives, but we can all agree, burning the pages would serve no purpose but to destroy the entire book. I’m running for City Council to do my part in repairing and restoring this wonderful book so my son can grow up reading and writing his own stories, sharing the same freedoms we enjoyed growing up with. My heart yearns to preserve the American spirit. My passion has driven me to pursue this effort and bring together the divided hearts of all Americans in our Greenfield community while inspiring to rise and re-start together. It will take a lot of work but if we come together nothing is impossible.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO