The trend toward living in tiny houses started several years ago as people, particularly millennials, found affording a standard-sized home difficult. The trend accelerated in 2020 as the pandemic spread across the United States and people began looking for ways to distance themselves from the general population at a price they could reasonably afford. A tiny house you hooked to the back of a truck like a camper and pulled practically wherever you wanted to go gave them that opportunity. The trend became so popular, it spurred a number of reality TV shows on networks such as FYI, HGTV, DIY, and others.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO