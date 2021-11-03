CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Special Joint Election early voting results are in

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4884Id_0ckk6PlV00

VICTORIA, Texas – The Special Joint Election early voting results dropped at 6:55 p.m. According to the results, here is where the election currently stands:

State Propositions

State of Texas Proposition 1:

For: 83.55%

Against: 16.45%

State of Texas Proposition 2:

For: 64.26%

Against: 35.74%

State of Texas Proposition 3:

For: 67.85%

Against: 32.15%

State of Texas Proposition 4:

For: 56.39%

Against: 43.61%

State of Texas Proposition 5:

For: 57.90%

Against: 42.10%

State of Texas Proposition 6:

For: 85.06%

Against: 14.94%

State of Texas Proposition 7:

For: 88.41%

Against: 11.59%

State of Texas Proposition 8:

For: 88.86%

Against: 11.14%

Victoria ISD Propositions

Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election Proposition A

For: 53.83%

Against: 46.17%

Victoria ISD Proposition A

For: 48.37%

Against: 51.63%

Victoria ISD Proposition B

For: 46.74%

Against: 53.26%

Victoria ISD Proposition C

For: 52.60%

Against: 47.40%

Proposition A Bloomington ISD

Proposition A Bloomington ISD

For: 26.92%

Against: 73.08%

Currently, the voter turnout sits at 8.98%, with 4,979 ballots casted and 55,441 registered voters.

We will provide updates on the Special Joint Election unofficial results as we receive them.

You can check out our Joint Special Election page for unofficial results, news and updates on the election.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Longtime Victoria County treasurer has announced bid for another term.

    Victoria, Texas – Sean Kennedy is seeking a fifth term as Victoria County treasurer. Kennedy has served as treasurer since 2007. He said his top priority is to get taxpayers more for their money. Kennedy said if re-elected, he plans to continue this trend. “So we are always finding ways to accomplish more with less time. One of...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria taxpayers say they are happy with city tax rate

VICTORIA, Texas – The perception of some Victoria residents is our local taxes are higher compared to other cities similar to us in size and larger metropolitan areas nearby. “I just feel safer, me coming from a big town,” said Chris Melendez, a Victoria resident and shop owner. Melendez moved to Victoria from Houston four years ago after her husband...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VISD begins Industry-Based Certification testing

VICTORIA, Texas – In October, Victoria ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) department began Industry-Based Certification testing at Career and Technology Institute (CTI) and Victoria East and West High Schools. One hundred percent of the participating students in the October testing passed their tests. They received their Non-Commissioned Security Officer...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Elections
City
Bloomington, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Texas State Board of Education awards 2021 Heroes for Children award to local firefighter

YOAKUM, Texas – Isaiah Riebeling was presented with the Texas State Board of Education’s 2021 Heroes for Children award at tonight’s school board meeting in Yoakum. Riebeling received a plaque, a certificate from Governor Greg Abbott, and his name will be permanently engraved at the TEA headquarters. Riebeling donated his time and effort to the students in the DeWitt-Lavaca Special Education Cooperative which serves nine area school districts. Riebeling spent his free time building and donating a picnic table, as well as donating an iPad, a $200 H-E-B gift card, and school and cleaning supplies when he heard there was a need within the district. Riebeling says that growing up he would always try to help anyone in need which is how he found himself in his career as a firefighter.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Democratic Chair shares thoughts on proposed constitutional amendments

VICTORIA, Texas – This year’s election featured eight constitutional amendments on the ballot, covering a range of topics. All eight proposed Texas Constitutional amendments will impact Texas in some way, but there are a few in particular that will have a great impact on the Victoria community. Proposition Two – Development / PASSED – this amendment would allow counties to...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election#State Of Texas
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

New COVID-19 cases go down in Victoria County, VISD

VICTORIA, Texas—COVID-19 daily new cases have dropped drastically in Victoria County from September to October. This information from Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales. In September, there were 1,188 new cases in Victoria County, a one month drop of 703 cases. In October, a total of 174 COVID-19 cases in Victoria County, a drop of 1014 cases in a month’s time. The county averaged 5.6 new cases per day in October.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
441
Followers
169
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy