Fantasy football waiver wire: Adrian Peterson, Taysom Hill return to relevance

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

The fantasy football landscape could have looked significantly different had a few of the rumored trades come to fruition before Tuesday afternoon's deadline . But Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks and Marlon Mack and other skill players supposedly on the block went nowhere.

However, there were still plenty of twists and turns from this past week to make the waiver wire ripe with possibilities. Once again, injuries made the biggest ripples with Titans running back Derrick Henry and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston set for lengthy absences. With four more teams on bye this week, there's desperation in the air.

Recommended bids based on a free agent acquisition budget (FAAB) of $100 for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHHNa_0ckk65RS00
Adrian Peterson last played for the Detroit Lions in 2020, rushing for 604 yards and 7 TDs and averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

Best bets

RBs Jeremy McNichols ($18) and Adrian Peterson ($14), Tennessee Titans. Henry could return from his broken foot before the end of the season, but we're unlikely to see the "(Fantasy) Playoff Derrick Henry" we've come to know and love in years past. So who'll take his place as the Titans' top back?

McNichols gets the nod in PPR formats, while Peterson is a better choice in standard-scoring leagues. Peterson figures to be the volume rusher and preferred goal-line option while McNichols is a much better pass-catcher who has a much greater chance of breaking a big play. Both are useful additions for fantasy teams in need of an RB2 or flex.

RB Michael Carter ($15) and Ty Johnson ($10), New York Jets. Carter is probably rostered already, but his value took a huge jump after leading all running backs in fantasy points last week. Johnson, however, continues to fly under the radar despite racking up double-digit points in PPR leagues in each of his last three games. The schedule gets tougher, though, starting with the Colts on Thursday.

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints ($9). We don know yet if Hill will make it through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Falcons. But if so, he can be a much-needed fill-in for fantasy teams who may have their starting quarterback on bye. In addition, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold could all potentially miss this week with injuries. As we saw last season, Hill's running ability gives him a fairly high floor in fantasy.

Replacements

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills ($6). Beasley saw a whopping 13 targets and caught 10 of them for 110 yards. Sure the matchup vs. Miami was favorable, but Buffalo is at Jacksonville in Week 10.

RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6). The Jags lost running back James Robinson to a heel injury, thrusting Hyde into an expanded role. He ran the ball nine times for 32 yards and caught six passes for 40 yards. Hyde would be an even better addition if the Jaguars weren’t facing the staunch Bills defense.

Derrick Gore, Kansa City Chiefs ($4). An undrafted free agent in 2019, Gore was elevated off the practice squad with Clyde-Edwards Helaire out. And he looked impressive on his 11 touches. Getting a piece of the Chiefs offense isn't paying off as much as in previous years, but if CEH is out again, Gore becomes a viable emergency option.

WR Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars ($3). Another target monster on Sunday with 12, the special teams standout was in on a season-high 53 offensive snaps. He also caught a touchdown pass, but it came late in a blowout loss.

­­Deep leagues

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints. Back in familiar surroundings, Ingram is reunited with former backfield mate Alvin Kamara. They complemented each other well in the past, but Ingram is 31 now. Still, he looks like the clear No. 2, even after only one week.

QB Mike White, New York Jets. In his first NFL start, White completed 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards and three TDs. He also caught a two-point conversion. Zach Wilson won't be ready to play Thursday night at Indianapolis, so White will get another start.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles. Howard, just promoted from the practice squad, produced 12 carries, 57 yards and two scores. He helped ease the loss of Miles Sanders, who was placed on IR and can't return until Week 11. But Boston Scott (2 TDs) and Kenneth Gainwell are also in the mix. A blowout win over the Lions may have helped pad everyone’s stats, but the Chargers, up next, are generous to running backs as well.

Also, be sure to check last week's waiver wire picks (Boston Scott, Randall Cobb) to see if any of those players are still available in your league.

Follow Steve Gardner on Twitter @SteveAGardner .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football waiver wire: Adrian Peterson, Taysom Hill return to relevance

