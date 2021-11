The Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market EXPO will be back in-person in 2021, after being held in a virtual format last year. The EXPO is scheduled Dec. 7–9 at the DeVos Place and Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan. At press time, the EXPO organizing committee was waiting until closer to the event to determine which COVID-19 safety protocols it would put in place. They will follow any mandates declared by the Michigan state government or DeVos Place. Refunds will be offered to any attendee that preregisters but is unable to attend due to sickness.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO