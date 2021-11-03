CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive Coaches Picking Shane Steichen's Brain on Chargers

By Ed Kracz
The defensive coaches have already huddled with Shane Steichen to see what they can glean from the seven years Steichen spent in the Chargers’ organization before being tabbed earlier this year as Nick Sirianni’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

“Anybody we play there's no stone unturned,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday as the Eagles (3-5) begin preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday (4:05 p.m./CBS).

“If we can get a little bit of information or try to figure out a little bit of a why…we pick people's brains and try to gather information but ultimately when we started watching them (Monday), ‘All right, let's watch what they're doing, see what they do well. See how we have to defend them,’ all that stuff.”

Steichen was L.A.’s OC in 2020 when Justin Herbert arrived as a top-10 draft pick to play quarterback. He helped develop him into the Pro Football Writers Association’s Rookie of the year.

Prior to Herbert’s arrival, Steichen was the Chargers’ QB coach when Philip Rivers earned three straight trips to the Pro Bowl.

“They (the Eagles’ defensive coaches) have asked me a few questions about Justin and the rest of those guys,” said Steichen on Tuesday. “They're a good football team. They've got a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball with [WR] Keenan Allen and [WR] Mike Williams and [TE Jared] Cook, the tight end, and [RB] Austin Ekeler.

"So, there's a lot of weapons with those guys. I've been giving my insight on those guys' ability and, obviously, Justin Herbert as well.”

Steichen’s experience of going from a veteran to a rookie with the Chargers and now to another young signal-caller in rookie in Jalen Hurts he said is beneficial.

“I think it was good,” said Steichen. “I was around Philip Rivers for so many years, a veteran guy that has seen pretty much everything. Going from that to a rookie, seeing how those guys see the game. It has definitely helped me being with Justin last year and then being with Jalen [Hurts] this year. So, it's been really good.”

In seven games this year, Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a completion percentage of 63.7.

Hurts has played eight games and has thrown for 1,819 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His skill set is such, however, that he leads the team in rushing with 432 yards.

Shane Steichen

“I think you learn from those experiences,” Steichen said. “You've got a veteran guy that's seen everything, and you can take what you've learned even from those guys. Those veteran quarterbacks that have played in the league so long and know so much.

“Even as a coach, you learn from those guys like, ‘Hey, I ran this route versus this because of this.’ ‘That makes sense.’ Those conversations take place and then it does, it carries over into a young quarterback when you see those things and you have those same conversations with him. So, it's good.”

With Herbert, the Chargers are averaging 271.9 yards passing per game, which tanks them 12th in the league.

Hurts has the Eagles averaging 216.4 yards per game in the air, which is 20th, right between NFC East rivals Washington at 19 with Taylor Heinicke and New York at 21 with Daniel Jones.

Defensively, the Eagles are ninth-best in the league at allowing passing yards with an average of 220.6 while LA is 18th in that department giving up 203.1 per game.

“I'm excited to see some of those guys,” said Steichen. “Obviously, had a great time in LA/San Diego. A ton of respect for that organization. It will be good to see the guys. But just excited. We know it's going to be a heck of a challenge.

“Obviously, defensively [OLB] Joey Bosa is a heck of a football player. He’s an elite pass rusher, so we have to be ready for him. And [S] Derwin James. Good to see him back healthy. He has been battling like crazy. But to see him playing again is good. We know we'll have our hands full with those guys.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

