MSP arrest northern Michigan man for mass shooting threat

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) -- A man is in police custody after Michigan State Police stopped a mass shooting threat in northern Michigan late Monday night that led to a brief standoff.

Authorities said Tuesday afternoon the MSP Operations Center in Lansing received a tip late Monday night regarding a Facebook post concerning a mass shooting.

Facebook alerted the Operations Center and shared a video posted on social media of a man making threats towards downtown Traverse City, MSP said in a press release. Authorities did not immediately disclose the nature of his threats or what was said in the video.

Police quickly identified the suspect, who they say is a 24-year-old Traverse City man who had previous encounters with police and is “known to exhibit anti-police behavior.” His name has not been released.

Police say after the man was identified, local law enforcement agencies were alerted and helped coordinate efforts with MSP to maintain public safety.

Police contacted the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’ Office, who authorized an arrest warrant for one count of false report or threat of terrorism.

Due to the nature of the threat, the MSP Emergency Support Team was activated to make the arrest and secure the scene for the execution of the search warrant.

MSP says the search warrant was executed early Tuesday morning at a residence on Gladewood Lane in Traverse City and the suspect surrendered after a brief standoff with the EST.

During the raid, police recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates.

The suspect was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

