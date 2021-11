SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is expecting a $1.15 billion financial hit from claims related to the monstrous Dixie Fire according to the utility’s latest filing with the SEC. PG&E revealed that it received a subpoena last month from the U.S. Attorney’s office in connection with the Dixie Fire. That wildfire consumed nearly 1 million acres. Investigators say a burning tree leaning against a PG&E line may have sparked the fire. PG&E executives say the $1.15 billion estimate is on the lower end of potential costs from the Dixie Fire as claims continue to pile up. PG&E issued the following statement to KPIX...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO