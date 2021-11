JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Trustees Scott Barber and John Boczar face a challenge from Joseph Kalas in the 2021 trustee election with two seats available. Barber has been a trustee for four years after serving on the zoning bard in 2016 and 2017 and has been chairman of the board since 2020. He said one of the township’s major accomplishments was paving all dirt roads in the township, including Giddings, Black Seat, Stumpville and chip seal on Beatty Road and Overly Road (with Denmark Township).

JEFFERSON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO