Elections

Election Digital Exclusive: Following WNY’s biggest races

WIVB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIVB) — On Election Day, News 4 is your local election headquarters. After...

www.wivb.com

wshu.org

It’s Election Day — Key races to watch in our region

Redistricting is back on the New York ballot, important races to keep an eye on tonight, and the return of the Bull Moose Party. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
michiganchronicle.com

Election Day In Black America: Here’s Who Won The Key Races

The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phl17.com

NJ Governor’s Race Ahead Of Midterm Elections

We begin with “election season” and a focus on some of the widely followed races many people are focusing on ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections. Joining us is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.
INTERNET
GoLocalProv

RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Shifts — Winners and Losers — Election 2022

The numbers are in for the third-quarter fundraising in the race to be the next governor of Rhode Island. The leaderboard has changed. Dan McKee’s fundraising fell dramatically. In the second quarter, the Governor raised over $316,000, but his third-quarter fundraising dropped by more than half to just $151,000. Seth...
POLITICS
WIVB

Rep. Higgins talks what Biden infrastructure bill could mean for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House of Representatives Friday night. The new package will provide funding for highways, bridges, water lines, electric and other infrastructure updates across the country. Congressman Brian Higgins said the outer harbor, canalside, and the DL&W station could be included.
BUFFALO, NY
