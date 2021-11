The Ford Police Interceptor Utility was designed to offer police a much more utilitarian vehicle over the sedans that had long dominated law enforcement fleets in the past, and it has remained incredibly popular for that very reason for years now. But lest one might think that the crossover is trading cargo and passenger capacity for performance, well, think again, because the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is still the fastest cop car on sale today, according to test data from the Michigan State Police.

