Montgomery County will have new commissioner precinct maps effective Jan. 1 after the 2020 U.S. census showed the county’s growth in the past decade. Commissioners authorized the maps with a unanimous vote at a Nov. 9 meeting. Maps had to be approved before Nov. 12 to be used in the March primaries. If the maps had not been approved before the deadline, the county would also have been at risk of a lawsuit for violating the Voting Rights Act for using outdated maps, according to the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO