It’s one of the best rivalries in football. The No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-0) will try to stay undefeated against a bitter in-state rival when they travel to Lansing to face the No. 8 ranked Michigan State Spartans (7-0) in Week 9. The matchup kicks off on Saturday, October 30 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium with a live TV broadcast on FOX.

