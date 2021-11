The 49ers weren’t going to pull off a Rams-like move for a future Hall of Famer like Von Miller, but the hope is Charles Omenihu becomes a good contributor anyway. While many a San Francisco 49ers fan was in relative shock in the wake of news the Denver Broncos were shipping off perennial Pro Bowl EDGE Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, who are essentially going “all in” on the season, Niners general manager John Lynch elected to make his own corresponding move to keep up in the NFC West arms race.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO