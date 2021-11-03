CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintor Pharma Doses First Patient in Clinical Trial of ALK-1 in Combination with KN046 In Advanced or Refractory Solid Tumors

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 9 days ago

This study (NCT04984668) is a two-stage, multicenter, open-label, phase Ib/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of ALK-1 antibody in combination with KN046 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), gastric carcinoma/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJ), urothelial carcinoma (UC) and esophageal square...

