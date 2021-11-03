CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

HON INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Honeywell International Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - HON

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 9 days ago

On this news, Honeywell shares fell $7.12 per share, or 3%, to close at $217.40 per share on October 22, 2021, on heavy trading volume, damaging investors. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter:...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Linkedin#Gold Price#Twitter#Finanzen Net Gmbh
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.36% to $285.32 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.33 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
The Press

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Shareholders and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music" or "the Company") (NYSE: TME) for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Socure leads digital ID peers with $450 million raise

Socure raised $450 million after securing clients at a record pace in fast-growing sectors. The digitization of financial services over the past year is where Socure truly found success. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.63% to $3,482.05 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $291.03 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Technical analysis: Using historical patterns and group behavior to predict future moves in stocks and other assets

Technical analysis studies historical patterns and group behavior to predict future movements in asset prices. Technical analysis is a strategy that's based on the idea that history repeats itself and asset prices reflect all relevant information. Technical analysis has its limitations and can be used together with other methods. Visit...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.53% to $330.80 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.99 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAM) securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Boston Beer investors have until November 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy