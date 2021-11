COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations dropped in North Dakota on Friday, but state health officials reported new deaths for a fourth straight day. The five new deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,756, the weekly total to 38 and the monthly total to 130. October was already the fourth-deadliest for the state during the 20-month pandemic, and the total is likely to rise higher, as death certificates can lag for 10 days under state law.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO