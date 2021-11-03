Dunn wins re-election in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. — It was a night for the incumbents during municipal elections in Moultrie, Ellenton and Berlin Tuesday.

Moultrie City Councilman Daniel Dunn defeated challenger Kenneth “Ken” Turnipseed, 467 votes to 312. Dunn will continue to represent District II, Post 5 on the city council.

Ellenton voters chose incumbent Donald Branch for Post 2 on the city council with 25 votes to James Perry Jr.’s 6. Jackie Castleberry defeated Jennifer Perry, 28 votes to 4, in Post 3, which was a vacant city council seat.

The Observer has printed that Ellenton Mayor Audie Perry Sr. was running opposed in the election, but that was not correct. Challenger Rodney C. Dabbs had withdrawn his name in September, according to city clerk Vicki Bunn.

In Berlin, four candidates were running for three city council seats; the three highest vote-getters would win. Donna Goges-Wilson received 20 votes, Tina Bridwell 19, Kayla Summerlin 18 and Sharon DeMott 15. Mayor Mark Bridwell was running unopposed. In addition, voters wrote in four names in the mayor’s race — two got 2 votes each and the other two got only 1.

Voters in Doerun were deciding Tuesday whether to allow package sale of liquor, but the city clerk told The Observer Monday that the voting site did not have a phone, so the result of that election won’t be available until Wednesday morning.