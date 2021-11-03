Nationally top ten ranked Spencerport ready for deep state tournament run

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport girls soccer team is having such a great season, when you ask their head coach what’s going right for their team, the answer is simple.

“Pretty much everything,” said Jamie Schneider.

Schneider would go on to talk about the team’s work ethic, teamwork, offensive firepower, and stingy defense, but the first answer sums it up pretty well.

The Rangers just won their sixth straight sectional title, are unbeaten in their last 34 games dating back to last year, and are top ten in the national rankings.

The defense is especially strong, allowing just six goals all year and keeping 14 clean sheets in 19 games.

“It’s just the best feeling when you take that shutout,” said senior defender Emma Taylor. “We’ve had so many shutouts this season, it’s the best feeling when you don’t let a goal in.”

If you talk to any of the players about their national ranking, tied for eighth in the latest edition, a big smile grows on their face.

While a state title is the ultimate goal, as Taylor puts it, “It’s kind of unbelievable to think about, we’re just a small town in Spencerport.”

“We try to ignore it, we don’t look at the labels before everything’s done and over with,” said senior midfielder Alyssa Hackett. “But I definitely think that’s a big confidence booster for us.”

This isn’t the highest Spencerport has ever gotten in the national rankings, finishing 4th in 2016 after their state title.

The Rangers are 18-0-1 on the season, their only tie coming to Webster Schroeder in a game that couldn’t be completed due to lightning.

With no state tournament last year, it’s been a whole two years without a trip to Cortland for the final four which by Spencerport standards is an eternity.

“Every year when we do make it to states we have a tradition of going to Hairy Tony’s. It’s just this restaurant and it has a lot of memories for the program,” said senior midfielder Lilly Brongo. “It’s weird because you bring it up and so many people just look at you funny because they don’t actually know what you’re talking about.”

“The excitement is fun but it really comes down to our performance and getting the results,” said Schneider. “We try to take it day-by-day and make ourselves better and know that we’re going to have to prove it every game and hopefully we can get those wins and keep it going.”

A state title would be the first for the Rangers since sharing it in 2017, after winning it outright in 2016. They will take on Grand Island on Saturday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m. The game will be played at Webster Thomas high school.

