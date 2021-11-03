CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVAX INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Novavax, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVAX

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 9 days ago

On this news, Novavax shares fell sharply during intraday trading on October 20, 2021, damaging investors. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/. Attorney Advertising. Prior results...

Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors

Many investors find real estate investment trusts (REITs) to be a solid investment choice. These companies can provide passive income and long-term growth, without the typical requirements of owning property. One subset of this real estate investment sector has led the … Continue reading → The post Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 4.01% to $340.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.44 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.63% to $3,482.05 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $291.03 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 185-point drop led by losses in Nike, Salesforce.com Inc. stocks

Shares of Nike and Salesforce.com Inc. are seeing declines Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 185 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Nike (NKE) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Nike's shares are down $5.88, or 3.4%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $8.77, or 2.8%, combining for an approximately 97-point drag on the Dow. Chevron (CVX) Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.38% to $646.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $44.06 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS

