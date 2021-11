If there’s anyone out there who still hasn’t gotten enough Skyrim over the past ten years, then they’re in luck because it’s coming again in 2022, but this time it’s a cooperative board game. Okay, jokes aside, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Board Game definitely looks like it’ll be delivering a pretty interesting experience to board game fans. Players won’t be playing as The Last Dragonborn again, but instead some of the last surviving members of the Blades. Their on a mission to prevent the final eradication of their order, but this will likely also happen to save the entire realm too. Funny how that works out, eh?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO