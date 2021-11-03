CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

REEF and Tipsy Elves Reunite to Launch New Holiday Slippers

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing a sassy women’s collection this year, REEF and Tipsy Elves created styles that feature three designs. Courtesy of REEF. REEF, the iconic industry leader in comfortable footwear, and Tipsy Elves, the holiday-themed apparel brand, have teamed up again for a collection of cozy slippers that combine comfort and comedy. After...

shop-eat-surf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
orlandoweekly.com

Jeremiah's Italian Ice launches four new holiday flavors in Orlando this weekend

Just in time for our pending weekend cold front (hello, 50 degrees!), Jeremiah's Italian Ice locations are showing off some new holiday gelati combos with two never-before-enjoyed flavors. Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice with cookie butter crumbs. Spicy Hot Chocolate: A new Mexican hot chocolate-inspired ice with mini marshmallows. Candy...
ORLANDO, FL
Allrecipes.com

Le Creuset Just Launched a Magical New Kitchen Collection — and Everything Is Going on Our Holiday Wish Lists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Williams Sonoma has long had an exclusive Harry Potter line, including everything from the fun and whimsical Instant Pot 6-Qt Duo Plus Harry Potter to a Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Jessica Simpson's Fluffy Slippers Are the Ultimate Cozy Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shopping can either be seriously enjoyable or incredibly stressful — which is why we’re here to make your experience as easy as possible! You may have an idea of what you’re getting for some folks on your list, but if one of your recipients is tough to read, we have an amazing suggestion for you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jensen
Person
Jesus
Person
Kenny G
mensjournal.com

Grab Someone in Your Life a Perfect Pair of Slippers for the Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
APPAREL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Katie’s Pizza & Launches New Holiday Frozen Items & Donation Initiative

ST. LOUIS – Starting November 1st, new Katie’s Pizza frozen items will be available through their frozen website and Dierbergs Markets. The new items include tiramisu, artichoke toasted ravioli, and black spaghetti. Katie’s is giving away a free pizza with every order to mark this occasion. Katie’s would also like to announce the launch of their new frozen pizza donation initiative.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Reef#Slippers#Tipsy Elves Reunite#Tipsyelves Com
Apartment Therapy

East Fork Launched a Bold New Color Just in Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pottery brand East Fork is kind of a big deal around here. It doesn’t take long to figure out why — with their gorgeous glazes, obsession-worthy small batch releases, and unbeatable hand-crafted design, you simply can’t find these one-of-a-kind pieces elsewhere. The Asheville-based brand knows how to keep us on our toes, too, because they’re always releasing seasonal glazes that are available for a limited time only. They swept us away to a field of falling leaves with the Harvest Moon glaze and made us feel nostalgic when they released a small-batch tea party set. With the holidays just around the corner, it should come as no surprise that they have yet another irresistible shade coming out, perfect for gifting or sprucing up your dinner table. Meet Rococo, a rosy shade of pink that you’re going to want to snatch up right away.
LIFESTYLE
northlibertyiowa.org

Hiding Elves, Holiday Fair and Breakfast with the Big Guy

Nov. 22 – Dec. 22. Grab an elf-hunt guide from the Community Center, take it to local businesses, locate the little scamps and collect stamps from friendly clerks. Bring your completed guide back to the Recreation Department to be rewarded with a prize from a grateful Santa Claus. Holiday Vendor...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
FanSided

Smoothie King launches a new immune supporting smoothie for the holidays

Smoothie King is bringing a new smoothie to their menu for a limited time and it is all about supporting our immune health this holiday season. According to a press email we received, beginning on November 2, Smoothie King will be giving us their new Immune Builder Orange Smoothie. This smoothie was designed to be rich in antioxidants that support our immune system during a time of year when we need it most.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Halloween
TrendHunter.com

Puffer-Inspired Slippers

As we approach the colder weather, many consumers are looking for comfortable pieces to keep them warm and comfortable -- cue the Kombi Puff Slip Slippers. Equal parts stylish and comfortable, the slippers boast an ultra-soft fleece alongside the ACCUR-DRI moisture-wicking lining to provide the ultimate warmth for your toes.
APPAREL
themanual.com

Del Toro’s Second Bennett Jordan Slipper Arrives in Time for the Holidays

Despite a full schedule following new business opportunities after a season 16 Bachelorette appearance, Bennett Jordan still maintains his day job as a managing director at Whitney Partners wealth and alternative asset management. “I love what I do, and while I have more than enough to keep me working until...
APPAREL
shop-eat-surf.com

Etnies Reveals New Snow Shoes

Etnies Pro Snowboard Team Rider and Environmental Activist Jeremy Jones wears his signature etnies Jameson HTW through the ice, snow and cold water he faces in daily life. Courtesy of etnies. SPONSOR. Designed for winter weather, the new etnies winterized collection the brand is launching today features water-resistant uppers, insulation...
APPAREL
franchising.com

Fa La La Limeades! SONIC Launches New Holiday Swag Collection; 10% of Proceeds to Benefit the SONIC Foundation

November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // Just in time for the holiday season, SONIC Drive-In is back with the latest collection of giftable apparel. Featuring festive items with a SONIC twist, including a pajama set, sweatshirts, t-shirts, a beanie and more, there’s something for every SONIC fan on your holiday shopping list. The SONIC holiday swag collection is available for a limited time starting November 9 on SONICSwagShop.com, while supplies last.
ADVOCACY
hersheypa.com

Little Elves Workshop, Snowball Saturdays, Holiday-Themed Chocolate Labs

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kids will journey through "Little Elves Workshop" and use chocolate clay, icing and ribbon to fashion an ornament. Children can also try out some cool vintage toys, and the whole family can pose in front of a snowy Hershey scene for a holiday photo opportunity; $7 per ornament; adults may accompany children at no charge.
RELATIONSHIPS
sandiegocountynews.com

New Village Arts launches new season with holiday musical 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas

Carlsbad, CA–New Village Arts launches its 20th anniversary season with a world premiere of a new holiday musical, “1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas.”. The story centers on the family holiday experience in a humorous and touching way. The festive evening features all of the Black family traditions including Italian food, dancing, singing, and skits. The evening may also include a bit of drama, because, well it’s family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve?
CARLSBAD, CA
Rapid City Journal

Sturgis launches holiday giveaway

The Downtown Sturgis Foundation's fourth annual Holiday Giveaway program is in full swing, with a chance to win up to $3,000 in gift certificates just for shopping downtown. The program will conclude Dec. 1, with the winners drawn during the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. According to a news release, two grand prizes will be given away valued at $500 each. The grand prize includes a one-night stay at The Hotel Sturgis, dinner and shopping at participating businesses downtown.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy