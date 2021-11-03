CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayhawks' Jalen Wilson suspended 4 games after DUI arrest

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended Tuesday for the No. 3 Jayhawks' lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving over the weekend.

Wilson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Texas, was arrested early Sunday in Lawrence and released on $250 bond.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said that Wilson will miss Wednesday night's exhibition game against Emporia State along with the high-profile regular-season opener against Michigan State on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic. Wilson also will miss the Jayhawks' home opener against Tarleton State and a game against Stony Brook.

Wilson had an up-and-down freshman season for the Jayhawks, averaging 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds but struggling down the stretch. He declared for the NBA draft but chose to return to Kansas for his redshirt sophomore season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP—Top25

