Jack Strain obviously would not long survive if he were housed with what is known as the “general population” in prison. If anyone behind bars is more prone to violent assault than an ex-cop, it is the sexual abuser of children. Not only does that leave Strain doubly vulnerable, but, since he has committed aggravated incest and raped young boys, he may not command much sympathy from the prison officers who are supposed to protect him from the other convicts.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO