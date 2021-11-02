Here’s how St. Petersburg voted on 7 City Charter amendments

St. Petersburg City Hall. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg City Charter will go largely unchanged after residents voted against the adoption of five of seven proposed amendments during Tuesday’s election.

The amendments are the result of a process that takes place every 10 years, when a commission of nine, appointed by each of the eight City Council members plus the mayor, reviews the City Charter and proposes changes.

The two amendments approved by voters were those considered to be among the least consequential.

Amendment 5, which was approved by about 58 percent of voters, will clarify and consolidate language in the charter and add a residency requirement for the City Administrator.

Amendment 6, which was approved by nearly 70 percent of voters, will schedule a Charter-review process for two years before the redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years. It’s a move the commission said would help avoid potential overlaps.

But the most widely talked about amendment, which would have brought changes to the way City Council members are elected, will not be adopted.

Amendment 1 would have changed the way candidates are elected to City Council by eliminating city-wide voting for council members, and limiting the vote to residents in the district in which the candidate would be elected. Supporters of the amendment, which included The Southern Poverty Law Center and American Civil Liberties Union, said the change would help guarantee proper representation for specific districts and reduce overall campaign costs.

The proposed amendment was discussed by the commission 10 years ago but didn’t go to a vote. After a joint report by the ACLU and The Southern Poverty Law Center found that over the past 15 years, Black candidates for St. Petersburg City Council have lost every runoff election against a white opponent — even if those candidates had the support of Black voters — the amendment was moved forward for consideration this election.

Those who opposed the amendment argued that the current voting process encouraged candidates to focus on addressing issues that impact the whole city, rather than focus on their district, alone. On Tuesday, more than 58 percent of voters did not support the amendment.

Among the other proposed amendments that failed, were two focused on addressing racial inequity in St. Petersburg.

Amendment 3 would have created a Chief Equity Officer position to oversee equity initiatives in the city, as well as establish an equity plan. Amendment 4 would have set aside designated funding protected by the charter in order to support the position.

During the Charter Review Commission’s first meeting, appointees created a racial equity subcommittee specifically to look at the charter through a lens of equity. But about 55 percent of voters voted against Amendment 3, on Tuesday, and about 56 percent voted not to adopt Amendment 4.

The other two amendments that voters chose not to adopt would have altered guidelines for the city’s redistricting process and established a three-paragraph preamble to the City Charter.

In addition to the seven proposed charter amendments, city voters decided via referendum to discontinue a property tax exemption program currently in place for new or expanding city businesses. The program was up for a 10-year renewal and was thought by supporters to allow the city to remain competitive in recruiting job-creating businesses to the area. Those in opposition to the program saw it as an unnecessary “corporate welfare.”