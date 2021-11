Monday was a travel day for the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros as the World Series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 Tuesday and Game 7 Wednesday if necessary. The Braves will carry a 3-2 series edge into Game 6 and need just one win to secure their first championship since 1995. They failed in their first attempt Sunday, as an early four-run lead evaporated in a 9-5 loss. As they have shown throughout the postseason, they are adept at putting tough losses behind them and keeping the focus on the task at hand.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO