Long Beach, CA

Case filed against man who allegedly drove onto sidewalk, striking seven

By City News Service
 9 days ago

Criminal charges were filed today against a man who allegedly drove onto a sidewalk in Long Beach, striking and injuring seven people.

Richard Daltons To Irigoyen–also known as Richard Dalton Irigoyen–pleaded not guilty to one felony count of attempted murder and seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon–an automobile.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 1300 block of Orange Avenue, near Anaheim Street, at 2:43 a.m. Sunday regarding an “unknown trouble” call, which was later determined to be an assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence incident involving a man and a woman, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Irigoyen allegedly had argued with a woman who was among those hit on the sidewalk, according to Allison Gallagher, LBPD public information officer.

Five adults and one minor were standing on the sidewalk at the tail end of a Halloween party and were hit but the vehicle, according to reporters at the scene. They were rushed by paramedics to hospitals where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

A seventh victim was subsequently reported, according to police.

Irigoyen allegedly drove away northbound on Orange Avenue. He was arrested that afternoon in Compton, according to police.

Irigoyen was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to his arrest and then to the Long Beach City Jail, Gallagher said.

Police also located the 27-year-old Long Beach resident’s car and impounded it.

He remains jailed in lieu of $1.18 million bail, and is due back in a Long Beach courtroom Dec. 10.

Man arrested for driving into group of people gathered outside Halloween party, police say

