Virginia Beach voters say yes to tax increase to fund flood protection

Voting on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021, at Bayside Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Voters approved the bond referendum, which means the real estate tax rate will increase to fund the first phase of flood protection in the city.

Election results showed that more than 70% of voters supported it, which means Virginia Beach can borrow up to $567,500,000 for new pump stations, drainage improvements and tide gates.

Depending on the term of the bonds — 10-year versus 20-year repayment — the real estate tax will increase by 4.3 to 6.4 cents per $100 of a home’s assessed value. It will cost homeowners $10 to $14 per month, or $115 to $171 per year, based on a median home assessment value of $267,600, according to the city.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle easily won a third term in office, defeating challenger Antonio Passaro. Stolle, a Republican, had 66.8% of the vote, compared to 33% for Democrat Passaro when the race was called about 8:45 p.m. Passaro, a former trooper and special agent for Virginia State Police who serves as a professor and chair of the criminal justice program at Tidewater Community College, was seeking his first elected office.

In the Commissioner of the Revenue race, Democrat Phil Kellam will retain the position he’s held since 1998. Kellam faced Republican Ben Loyola, a veteran and small business owner.

For Treasurer, incumbent Leigh Henderson, the Republican candidate, beat Laura Wood Habr, a community activist and restaurant owner.

Staff writer Jane Harper contributed to this report.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com