Paramount Pictures has given fans of Fairly OddParents an idea of when the property's live-action reboot is expected to arrive: early next year. In a post made to social media, the showrunner of the new series teased a March release date for the show, along with sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast (with the titular fairies pasted in for good measure). Development on the series has been fairly quiet, with fewer leaks than comparable reboots like Saved by the Bell, and as a result this soon a release date has crept up on the audience a little.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO