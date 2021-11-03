CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything We Know About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage Status: They’re ‘Not in a Healthy Place’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251cqU_0ckjyVxV00
Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Weathering the storm? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are “not in a healthy place” amid divorce rumors, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s gotten really bad and those close to them feel it won’t last much longer,” the insider says, noting the duo “can’t stand to be around each other” at this point. “There’s a lot of tension built up.”

While the marriage appears to be on the rocks, the source explains that both stars are “still in it for the kids.” The insider notes that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum doesn’t plan to divorce McDermott “right now because of the kids.”

The Troop Beverly Hills actress and the Pretty Hard Cases star wed in May 2006. They have since welcomed five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

“No matter what [happens], their kids will come first and always be their number one priority,” the source adds.

Over the years, the spouses have had many ups and downs, including infidelity on McDermott’s part and financial woes.

In February 2019, the actress exclusively told Us that they “don’t have relationship problems” after overcoming McDermott’s cheating scandal five years prior.

“We communicate now, I have a voice,” Spelling explained at the time. “He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening. Women like to talk and over-explain.”

However, during the summer of 2021, the twosome sparked split speculation after Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring. McDermott, for his part, was also seen without his wedding band around the same time.

While the couple denied they are breaking up, fans have noticed a few red flags that make it seem as though their marriage isn’t in a good place. For starters, Spelling revealed in June that she and McDermott were sleeping in separate beds.

Four months later, the actress was spotted at an attorney’s office holding documents that appeared to be about child support and custody of their five kids.

The pair have since managed to dodge questions about their relationship status, but a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the BH90210 actress and the Slasher star “have fought a lot” over the years, but recently had a “really serious” argument.

“She’s tried counseling with him,” the insider said in October, noting that Spelling “feels trapped” in the marriage partly because of their money trouble. “It’s always been an issue,” the source added.

Scroll down to see where Spelling and McDermott stand in their marriage amid all their recent ups and downs:

Comments / 23

Caron Russell
8d ago

who cares. they are both disgusting people. they should really just focus on their half a dozen kids they have.

Reply
14
Related
People

Tori Spelling Says Luke Perry Once Tried to Punch Her Abusive Ex-Boyfriend: 'He Was Family to Me'

Tori Spelling is looking back at her time with her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry. The 48-year-old actress opened up about her friendship with Perry — who died at age 52 in 2019 after suffering a stroke — during Sunday's episode of the Whine Down podcast, reflecting on the actor's "protective" nature and how he once got into a fight with a boyfriend who had been verbally abusive to her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
TVShowsAce

Ringless Tori Spelling Seen Moving Boxes Into Another Residence

Tori Spelling may not be talking about her relationship, but she’s giving hints in other ways. That includes when she was seen out and about earlier this week. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum was caught unloading boxes from a car. She was then seen carrying them into a private residence in Los Angeles Wednesday, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling seen moving boxes amid divorce rumors

A ringless Tori Spelling was snapped unloading boxes from a car before carrying them into a private residence in Los Angeles Wednesday. Spelling, 48, wore a white cable-knit turtleneck sweater, ripped high-waisted flared jeans, chunky platform boots and a Gucci waist bag while moving the large boxes. The sighting comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Tori Spelling feels 'trapped' in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after fight... but she REFUSES to address woes when questioned on Wendy Williams

They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Plunging Black Dress After She Was Seen Unloading Boxes Amid Dean McDermott Marital Woes

Tori Spelling stepped out over the weekend looking single and ready to mingle amid her alleged marital woes. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum flaunted her fit physique in a very busty, tight black dress for her outing in West Hollywood. Spelling and a pal were seen on Saturday, November 6, heading into celebrity hotspot Catch for dinner, per Daily Mail. The mother-of-six appeared to be in good spirits, as she flashed a smile for the cameras before heading into the famed restaurant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Take Their Kids to Disneyland Together Amid Split Rumors

Happiest place on Earth! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott put on a united front during a fun-filled trip to Disneyland amid speculation about the status of their marriage. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and McDermott, 54, were spotted walking in the theme park alongside their five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — on Thursday, October 21.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Spotted Without Wedding Rings During Family Outing: Report

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are putting their kids first amid rumors that the couple's marriage is on the rocks. On Wednesday, Spelling, 48, and McDermott, 54, were photographed with their five kids on a family outing to Disneyland. The pair seemed cordial with each other during the sighting, but the actress was snapped with "an assortment of strained expressions" on her face as they strolled through the park, Page Six reported.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy