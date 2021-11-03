CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Police searching for caretaker who allegedly stole jewelry from Hendersonville senior

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbqjm_0ckjy4SN00

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Hendersonville are looking into a caretaker after an elderly victim reported having her jewelry stolen from her senior living apartment.

Police received the report on September 18 of a woman who had her ring stolen from her apartment.

Following an investigation, police say they discovered the woman’s caretaker — Dominique Johnson of Nashville — had been stealing numerous items of jewelry while working for the victim.

Johnson is facing a charge for theft over $2,500, and police are seeking her arrest.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

At the time, Johnson was working for a company that provides caretaking assistance to seniors across Middle Tennessee. Due to this, police believe there could be other victims in the region.

Anyone else who believes they have been victimized can reach out to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. You are also asked to call if you know the whereabouts of Johnson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Cynthia Alexander
8d ago

Sad! this is why these companies needs to do full background checks on caregivers. These companies are so desperate for help they are hiring people without checking for criminal records. Also when you making minimum wage these folks are going to steal. Minimum wage should start caregiver pay $15-$20 hour. Sorry that this happen to this lady.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendersonville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jewelry#Crime Stoppers#Middle Tennessee#Caretaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy