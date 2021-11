Emo-rap star Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose in 2019, when he was 21 years old. In the last few years of his life, Juice WRLD was hugely popular and hugely prolific. Since his death, that popularity has only grown. The posthumous album Legends Never Die came out last year and went double platinum; it was one of 2020’s biggest rap records. Since then, we’ve Juice WRLD collabs with artists like the Weeknd and Young Thug, and there’s also news of an animated movie based on his music. Now, we learn that there’s another posthumous Juice WRLD album coming next month, right around the second anniversary of his death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO