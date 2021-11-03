CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune wins re-election, unofficial results show

By Manny Martinez, Kevin Accettulla
 9 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Brenda Bethune will remain Mayor of Myrtle Beach after winning the race Tuesday, unofficial results show.

Bethune defeated Gene Ho, Bill McClure, C.D. Rozsa, and Tammie B. Durant.

Bethune won 55.8% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The final precinct to report are provisional ballots but will not change the outcome, according to Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach.

Turnout in the Market Common area was better than expected, but turnout on the north end was not very good, election officials told News13’s Manny Martinez.

Bethune said Tuesday’s results were a “pleasant surprise,” expecting to face a runoff because of the fact five candidates were in the race.

Bethune said she’s “grateful” for the community, voters, and her volunteers, adding that she will work just as hard for the people that didn’t vote for her.

“I promise that I’m going to continue working hard,” Bethune said. “I still have the passion, the drive, and I’m just so excited about continuing the work that we’ve already started and just making our community better for everyone.”

Bethune hosted a victory celebration at her Myrtle Beach restaurant, 44 & King. She said Tuesday night was about celebrating the win before getting back to work Wednesday with city council.

Three city council seats were up for grabs between five candidates. The three incumbents––Mike Lowder, Jackie Hatley and Gregg Smith––all won another term easily Tuesday.

Results for the election will be certified Thursday.

View more election results here .

