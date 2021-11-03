CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Hatley wins another term as North Myrtle Beach mayor, unofficial results show

By Kevin Accettulla, Maria DeBone
WBTW News13
 9 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marilyn Hatley will remain mayor of North Myrtle Beach after defeating Wayne Troutman Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Hatley received 70.5% of the votes, according to the unofficial results.

“I’m just excited today as I was the first time I ran,” Hatley said. “I never ever think of slowing down because I love the city so much that my excitement stays within my heart and soul at all times.”

Hatley also said Governor Henry McMaster called her to congratulate her.

Note: All results are unofficial until certified.

