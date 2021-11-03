Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Sought Treatment For Dependency On Xanax After Multiple Health Scares; Delilah Says Overprescription Lead Her To Accidental Overdose

Lisa Rinna’s daughters have always been in the orbit of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This most recent season, the focus was more on Amelia Gray , no thanks to her since-terminated relationship with Kardashians’ insider Scott Disick . But in the past, we’ve seen her two girls aspire to be models, move away from home and give Harry Hamlin a hard time here and there. But Rinna’s eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin recently opened up about multiple health issues she’s been dealing with in recent months, leading her to take a break from social media to focus on healing.

Page Six reports that Delilah posted a 28-minute video explaining her health issues. It started when she got the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, which she believes triggered an autoimmune response in her body. She says she is not against the vaccine but believes it triggered underlying diseases that she didn’t know she had. She listed many of her diagnoses, many of which she’s still battling, that include pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections (AKA PANDAS, which is much easier to remember), Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and more.

Delilah says she’s been experiencing seizures, panic attacks, and other symptoms. She was working with doctors to work out her various efforts. But. she also sought treatment from a psychiatrist to help her deal with her anxiety disorder, which she’s been open about in the past. However, she claims that doctor overprescribed her, leading to an overdose. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah believes this was the result of her being prescribed too much of the medication. For example, she claims that her friend was also taking one of the same medications, and was prescribed 10 milligrams a day. “He gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” Delilah explained. In the end, she ended up going to a treatment center to “come down on the Xanax” as her body was dependent on it. “It was really hard at first being there,” Delilah said. “I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.”

However, the facility Delilah attended was an alternative medicine treatment center. So when she started experiencing seizures and other symptoms of her autoimmune disorders, she was asked to leave and seek medical treatment. “I was super excited to just get cured of everything,” Delilah said. “But unfortunately, I was a medical risk.”

Delilah concluded the clearly emotional video by asking for fan support and recommendations for doctors in the Los Angeles area who specialize in certain conditions she’s been diagnosed with. We are keeping Delilah, her family and her friends in our thoughts as she continues to deal with her various health issues.

