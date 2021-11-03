Predators' David Rittich: Not returning Tuesday

The New York Islanders are back in action today after a five-day break early in the season. You can say the break came at the right time or that it came at the absolute worst time for the Islanders. On the one hand, the Islanders could use the break to...
Saros will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros has won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 65 shots in those contests. He'll get a tough matchup Tuesday, as the Flames have won six straight games while averaging 4.17 goals per game in that span.
Hayes (abdomen) won't be back in the lineup before Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. It will be three more games on the shelf for Hayes as he continues to work his way back from offseason surgery. The Massachusetts native has reached the 20-goal threshold just twice in his seven-year NHL career and is unlikely to achieve that feat this year after missing the first 13 games. Still, Hayes should challenge Derick Brassard for the No. 2 center role but may have to settle for a spot outside of the top six.
Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators. The Bruins' top line was in top form, as Pastrnak helped set up Brad Marchand for the team's first tally of the night early in the second period and then fed Patrice Bergeron for the game-winner late in the same frame. Pastrnak has three goals and eight points through 10 games, a pace which qualifies as a slow start for the 25-year-old.
Bennett (upper body) is set to return Tuesday versus the Devils, Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida reports. Bennett missed four games with the injury, but his activation from injured reserve earlier Tuesday was a good indication he would return. The 25-year-old will center the second line and should see significant power-play time.
Borowiecki (upper body) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. This will be Borowiecki's fourth missed game due to the injury. The 32-year-old's next chance to return to the lineup is Thursday against the Blues, although there's been no report of him returning to practice, so he should be considered doubtful for that contest.
Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand turned in a classic Marchand performance in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night, scoring a goal, toying with defenders, pestering Brady Tkachuk, and employing a comical time-wasting move.
Galchenyuk (upper body) will make his season debut in Friday's game against Chicago, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The 27-year-old has yet to suit up this season due to the injury suffered in training camp. Galchenyuk produced 12 points in 26 games with the Maple Leafs last year and will embark on his second stint with the Coyotes after his 41-point campaign with them back in 2018-19.
We continue to be on Alex Ovechkin watch as the Washington Capitals star aims to climb up the NHL's all-time goals list. Earlier this week, Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth place on the all-time list with the 741st goal of his career. During Thursday's game against the Detroit Red...
Byram (upper body) practiced in a full capacity Friday and has a good chance at playing Saturday against visiting San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram was hit in the face with an elbow Thursday after playing just 4:56, and his history of concussions is extra cause for concern. It sounds like the 20-year-old WHL Vancouver product woke up feeling great and wasn't limited at practice Friday, so as long as he doesn't experience a setback, he should play Saturday.
