Predators' David Rittich: Not returning Tuesday

Hayes (abdomen) won't be back in the lineup before Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. It will be three more games on the shelf for Hayes as he continues to work his way back from offseason surgery. The Massachusetts native has reached the 20-goal threshold just twice in his seven-year NHL career and is unlikely to achieve that feat this year after missing the first 13 games. Still, Hayes should challenge Derick Brassard for the No. 2 center role but may have to settle for a spot outside of the top six.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO